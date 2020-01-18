Humble's Australian Bushfire Relief Bundle Raises More Than $592,000

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Why Video Games Are Delayed So Often

Big-Headed Anime Fortnite Figures Are Coming

Japanese toymaker Good Smile Company makes big-headed anime figures out of everything from Blizzard hero shooters to scary clown movies. It was only a matter of time before they started in on Fortnite. Already big-headed, the bright pink cuddle team leader is a great place to start.

I don’t play Fortnite, but I love the character designs, especially Cuddle Team Leader. What’s not to love about a character who charges into battle wearing an oversized mascot head and fuzzy pink jammies? It’s like she was custom made for the Nendoroid toy treatment. The first figure in Good Smile Company’s Fortnite line, she’s perfect for the format.

With no accessories, she looks like a mildly-disturbing children’s show character. Add the now-iconic Rainbow Smash Pickaxe and she’s ready for her cameo on Care Bears.

She’s so sweet and fun-loving! Here she is floating through the sky with her magical umbrella.

And here she is dropping fools with her magical gun.

I love her so much. I’ve nearly pulled the trigger on some many different toy versions of Cuddle Team Leader, but this is the one. She’s up for preorder now, ready to drop into battle this July.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles