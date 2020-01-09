The Battlefront II Popes

Ah, it’s nice to see a Battlefront mod look beyond the Star Wars universe and incorporate spiritual representatives from other faiths. Like *checks notes* the Catholic Church.

This mod, by xD0IT, turns Kylo Ren (and what looks like Luke’s face) into a young Pope John Paul II, who in our world was a devout man of peace, but who in Star Wars is going to fuck some shit up with his crucifix lightsaber.

You can download the mod here.