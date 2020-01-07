The Sexy Phantom Mole In Pokémon Sword And Shield

It’s the little things people can find attractive. For some, those are beauty marks. When one Pokémon Sword and Shield fan thought they might have discovered one on Galar champ Leon’s neck, it was all very exciting.
Twitter user Omiyama wrote, “How should I put this, Leon doesn’t have a mole here on his neck!!!?????!???? Eh!!?????!? Talk about attention to details!???!???!?? Sexy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m dead) (I’m dead) (I’m dead)
てかダンデさんここにホクロありません！！！？？？？？！？？？？え！！？？？？！？細かいな！？？？！？？？！？？えっち！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！(死)(死)(死) pic.twitter.com/FVwGyGtrQh
— ᴏᴍɪʏᴀᴍᴀ® (@gkiri_d) January 4, 2020
The tweet got over 18 thousand likes and went viral. However, some pointed out that the mole didn’t always appear to exist in every frame.
前フレームではホクロが薄くなり、後のフレームではホクロが消えているのでホクロ以外のなにかじゃないかなと思っています（戦うシーンによってホクロっぽいものが2つになったり別の場所にあったりするので） pic.twitter.com/aDKV1mDWqa
— ゆきのさん (@yukino_san_14) January 4, 2020
What’s the explanation for this vanishing phantom mole? Apparently, it’s not on the original models.
hi! that’s a lighting error! here’s screenshots from his actual model without his hair and mantle! pic.twitter.com/nnJlUjjzef
— ???? RAY IS FERAL???? (@yeehaw_ray) January 5, 2020
Bummer! We can only hope future Pokémon will feature trainers, or Pocket Monsters, with alluring neck moles.
