That's One Monstrous Mythical Monkey, Pokémon Sword & Shield

Image: The Pokemon Company (Kotaku

After weeks of teasing, the Pokémon Company reveals Zarude, the rogue monkey Pokémon, the latest Mythical Pokémon for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Look at its claws. Check out its teeth. It’s amazing anyone in the Galar region is still alive.

I was hoping the teasing silhouette posted on the official Pokémon Twitter account on February 14 was a twisted, demonic evolution of Mr. Mime. This is close. Zarude is a Dark/Grass Pokémon who can, according to the official announcement, grow vines on its neck, wrists, and the soles of its feet at will. That is horrifying. The official art looks like Powerpuff Girls antagonist Mojo Jojo on a naked, PCP-fuelled rampage.

Illustration: The Pokemon Company

Here is Zarude’s official description:

This Mythical Pokémon lives in a pack deep in the dense forests of Galar. It treats anyone that isn’t part of its pack with immediate hostility. When fighting, Zarude swings around from tree branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws. Its quick wit helps it excel in battles.

It lives in a pack. That means that there’s always more of these vicious, territorial creatures just around the corner. Great. Awesome. Can’t wait.

Fortunately for my nightmares, Zarude is only available in Pokémon Sword & Shield and cannot be encountered in regular gameplay, so avoiding his blood-caked claws and rotting meat lined teeth should be easy. I’m going to go play Temtem now.

Comments

  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    So if he can't be encountered during normal gameplay then how do you find him?

    0
    • darren @darren

      They probably mean he isn't a random encounter and is a gym raid? Possibly...

      Pretty poor article with no details on it.

      0
    • benredbeard @benredbeard

      Might also be locked behind a pay wall? But here is hoping its like a mystery gift or like @darren pointed out a rare encounter of sorts.

      0
    • Sir Doctor B @sir-doctor-b

      Mythical Pokemon (like Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, or more recently Volcanion and Marshadow) are tied to events. You receive them through download codes, traditionally distributed via the internet, or picking one up from your local EB Games.

      0

