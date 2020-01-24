What Are You Playing This Long Weekend?

Witness The Most Excruciating Round Of Street Fighter V Ever

With the rains finally arriving, it's a perfect time to sit inside and smash through some video games - especially ones that journey to lands we'd never experience in our lives.

First cab off the rank for me is Journey to the Savage Planet, an upcoming space explorer that's dropping next week. I'm under embargo, so all I can say about the game is that I'm playing it. Sorry!

I can say a lot more about Legends of Runeterra, although most of my playtime will largely be around regaining the progress I made in the technical betas last year. I really liked Riot's take on a drafting mode - it's my favourite thing to do in a CCG - so I'll definitely be knocking some of that out.

Beyond that, there's runs of Slay the Spire to do. Still need to grind my way through that third act.

What are you playing over the long weekend?

