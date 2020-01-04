A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

How Our Bias Affects Reviews

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Leaks To Kick Off 2020

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for really needing to be hitting certain mileage goals in my half-marathon training, which has been making me realise how small New York actually is. Can I resist turning into one of those runners who jogs up and down the block repeatedly to squeeze in that last portion of a mile? The weekend is also for playing video games once I’m sick of poring over potential running routes on Google maps.

I’ve fallen back under the spell of Fortnite challenges recently. I don’t want many of the cosmetics they help me earn, but the background noise of all the undone tasks haunts me. One of my goals for 2020 is to be more decisive, which means I have to pick one or two challenges to focus on each round instead of halfway doing a bunch of them, but it’s not going so well so far. Damn you, challenges.

I’ll also admit that I never got very far in Outer Wilds, but the fact that our EiC Stephen recently raved about it has me wanting to give it another shot. Is this the weekend I decide it’s OK to suck at the controls? We’ll see.

What about you? What are you playing?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au board-games books feature gametek

How Our Bias Affects Reviews

You are in a store, holding a movie in your hand. You’re planning to buy it, because you looked at the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) earlier, and saw it has a 7.5 out of 10 average rating from 200 people. But you haven’t read any full-length reviews. A stranger sees you standing there and comes over to you. ‘I’ve watched that,’ he says. ‘It was awful. I didn’t like it at all.’ And he walks out of the store. Would you still buy the movie?
film hollywood movies nathan-drake opinion uncharted

Who Even Wants An Uncharted Movie?

I love the Uncharted games. I’ve played through all of them at least a few times. I’m currently looking to buy a PS Vita just to play through Uncharted Golden Abyss again. Yet, I have nearly zero interest in an Uncharted film. And I don’t think I’m alone.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles