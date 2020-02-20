Sony Backs Out Of PAX East Over Coronavirus Concerns

EB Games Restricts Purchases Of 'Ring Fit Adventure' After Resellers Buy Almost All Stock

Witcher 3 Update Allows You To Transfer PC Saves To Switch

Watch The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Here

Screenshot: Nintendo

The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled for this coming Friday, and will focus exclusively on the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That sound you just heard is Animal Crossing fans around the world letting out a collective sigh of relief.

Nintendo has been slow on releasing official news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its delay last year. That’s been a little weird, because the Switch game is coming out in just over a month. As such, fans of the town-building, home-decorating, animal-schmoozing series have taken matters into their own hands. This manifested most recently in the analysis of several low-resolution sticker images listed on the online HMV storefront before they eventually vanished.

It will air at 1am AEDT on Friday, February 21 for keen Aussies.

The tweet announcing this week’s Nintendo Direct racked up 4,000 likes in just two minutes, and as of this writing sits at over 35,000. It’s amazing that a game as calm and relaxing as Animal Crossing is able to inspire this kind of fervour. Let’s hope the promised 25 minutes of new information is enough to satiate fans until New Horizons launches on March 20.

Comments

  • bodmaniac @bodmaniac

    10pm tonight for us over in WA.

    So excited for more info. :D

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.
au australian-games-industry feature

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades. Let's appreciate some of that history today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles