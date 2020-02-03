Chun-Li Cosplayer Now Treating Coronavirus Patients

Previously, Kotaku introduced Yuan Herong. She’s a bodybuilder who works as a physician in Shandong Province, China.

“I’m a doctor,” she recently wrote on Instagram, adding that she “must [be] on the front line” and that she needed to do her best to fight the epidemic.

“171 cases of new pneumonia were cured and 15238 suspected cases were found,” she wrote, explaining what she was confronting. “The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine and other symptomatic treatment. We will try our best to do a good job in prevention and treatment.”

When not working, Yuan Herong continues to work out and upload gym pics, clips and cosplay photos.

She is just one of the tireless healthcare professionals working hard to contains the virus.