Coronavirus Will Impact Nintendo Switch Production And Shipment To Japan

Today Nintendo has announced that due to the infects of the Coronavirus is causing delays with its Chinese-made Switch consoles and peripherals which are bound for the Japanese market.

According to Nintendo, production and shipment of Switch consoles, the Joy-Cons and other peripherals to Japan are being impacted by the effects of the Coronavirus. Kotaku has reached out to see how the pandemic will impact the North American market.

Shipments of Ring Fit Adventure stock are also being affected and will be delayed.

“We would like to offer our deepest apology to our customers for any trouble this is causing,” Nintendo wrote in an official release.

In China, over 560 people have died from the virus.

The company said it hopes to get its products out in a slightly more timely fashion even as the effects of the Coronavirus continue and asked for everyone’s understanding.