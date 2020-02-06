Coronavirus Will Impact Nintendo Switch Production And Shipment To Japan

Why Twitch Fans Donate Money To Wealthy Streamers

Luigi's Mansion 3 Developers On Money, Moral Choices And Luigi's Approach To Heroism

Coronavirus Will Impact Nintendo Switch Production And Shipment To Japan

Screenshot: Nintendo

Today Nintendo has announced that due to the infects of the Coronavirus is causing delays with its Chinese-made Switch consoles and peripherals which are bound for the Japanese market.

According to Nintendo, production and shipment of Switch consoles, the Joy-Cons and other peripherals to Japan are being impacted by the effects of the Coronavirus. Kotaku has reached out to see how the pandemic will impact the North American market.

Shipments of Ring Fit Adventure stock are also being affected and will be delayed.

“We would like to offer our deepest apology to our customers for any trouble this is causing,” Nintendo wrote in an official release.

In China, over 560 people have died from the virus.

The company said it hopes to get its products out in a slightly more timely fashion even as the effects of the Coronavirus continue and asked for everyone’s understanding. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles