Considering the wide gamut of experiences offered by video games, and our collective memories of them all, you can say a lot about a person through 10 games. So if you had to describe yourself, what games would you pick?

It's a fun exercise that came across my social feed, and you can take it in plenty of different directions. If you want to use games where the description is purely through the character - a bit like that Disney+ DNA ad that's been flying around lately - that makes total sense. But if you want to use games that describe you through various themes, like conquering civilisations or rising up from the ashes, that works too.

But if it makes the most sense to describe the 10 games where you have the strongest memories - maybe a particular round of Unreal Tournament, a group session of Until Dawn or some other singleplayer game you shared with a group - then go for it. That's what I'll be doing below, and I've largely only said the following so you have some context for understanding why any video game editor would put CSI Miami: The Video Game in any list.

  • F-117A Stealth Fighter
  • Magic: The Gathering (Shandalar)
  • Counter-Strike
  • Unreal Tournament
  • Virtua Pool
  • Life is Strange
  • CSI Miami: The Video Game
  • Mass Effect 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Jackbox Party Pack

All of those games are largely based on the memories I had around those games, who I shared them with, the laughs at the time. F-117A is an exception in that it was the first video game I ever played, and it was largely my dad and brother laughing at me for nosediving into the tarmac, but that's not the worst result in the world. As for Mass Effect 2, that's not really a shared experience, but for some reason I do remember the feeling I had when I finished the game very vividly.

I really should go back and replay that sometime.

So, it's your turn. How would you describe yourself in 10 games?

Comments

  • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

    Untitled Goose Game
    Hatsune Miku Project Diva f
    Little Deviants
    Katamari Damacy
    Never Alone
    Street Fighter
    inFamous
    Burger Time
    Red Dead Redemption
    Tamagotchi (it's cheating a bit, but that's kind of a reflection of my life).

    0

