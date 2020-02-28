Oh Hell Yeah More Isometric Landscapes

Classification Board Responds To Senator's Call To Ban Anime

Manuel Vormwald is a concept and background artist from Germany who has worked on games like The Pillars of the Earth and A Year of Rain.

You can see more of Manuel’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

