The Animal Crossing You Probably Never Played

Platinum Games Is Finally Publishing Its Own Original Game

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

Our Favourite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet

Photo: Mineralblu

Katsucon, held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre in National Harbour, Maryland, may not be as big as shows like Comic-Con, PAX or Anime Expo for the general attendee, but for cosplayers this is one of the absolute highlights of the year.

Around 20,000 people went through the gates earlier this month, and among them were some of the best cosplayers with some of their best outfits, many of which you’ll see in the video and photos below, provided as usual by the wonderful Mineralblu.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime au classification-board feature federal-government goblin-slayer government manga sword-art-online

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

A member of the Australian Senate has called on the Federal Government to immediately review "all Japanese anime movies" available in Australia, along with the ban of any anime and manga featuring child exploitation "as a matter of urgency". In a speech to the upper house, Senator Stirling Griff argued that the M-rated Sword Art Online: Extra Edition was a prime example of a title misclassified in Australia, saying the show "undoubtedly features the abuse of children".
feature microsoft specs xbox-series-x xbox-x

Microsoft Unveils Xbox Series X Specs And Shares Some Cool Details

Did you know the Xbox Series X runs on a custom next-generation processor with four times the power of the Xbox One? How about the fact that it can save and quick resume from multiple games at once? Well now we know those things, along with the rest of the specs and details Microsoft shared about the Xbox Series X this morning.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles