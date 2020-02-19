The Best Australian Games Of All Time

How To Ensure Your Voice Is Heard In Australia's Review Of Video Game Classification

Today's Your Last Day To Have Your Say On The Review Into Australia's Classification Laws

Mario Fans Are Convinced The Iconic Plumber Is Dead

Mario and Sonic have teamed up for the Olympic Games nearly every year since 2008, but all good things must come to an end. Mario has seemingly been chopped from the franchise's latest game, leaving Sonic to to take the reigns.

While Sonic and Mario technically appeared together in 2019's multi-platform Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, this year's tie-in mobile app, Sonic at the Olympic Games has left the titular plumber by the wayside. The reason for the sudden divorce is unclear, but it does add another sad loss to Mario's Olympic record — in 2017, he failed to make the shortlist for Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascots. Now, he's been cut from his own franchise.

The app features many of the same events as the mainline console titles, including hurdles, badminton, fencing and long jump alongside a new story mode — but no Mario. The split is not going down well online, with reactions spiralling.

mario sonic olympic games
mario sonic olympic games
mario sonic olympic games
mario sonic olympic games

While you could argue that Sonic has a movie to promote, Mario has not missed an Olympic outing since the franchise first began, and remains the more popular of the duo. Many Twitter users also suspect that something more sinister is afoot. Nothing would keep him away from the Games.

mario sonic olympic games
mario sonic olympic games
mario sonic olympic games
mario sonic olympic games
mario sonic olympic games

Could it really be true? And if Sonic has so readily stepped into Mario's shoes, could he be involved in some way? Perhaps the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be darkened by Sonic's impending murder trial. Only time will tell.

Sonic at the Olympic Games is open for pre-registration now, and will be available on iOS, Android and Amazon devices.

Mario And Sonic At The Tokyo Olympics Has Lots Of Fun Events, Few Ways To Play Them

The latest instalment of Sega and Nintendo’s Olympics crossover series takes Sonic, Mario and friends to Tokyo to compete in more than 30 summer sports mini-games. There’s a single-player story mode, online and offline play of single events, and that’s about it. No online or offline tournaments, no creating custom event playlists. Just pick and play. As charming as Sonic and Mario at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is, it could use more ways to play.

Read more

Comments

  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    It's a mobile game so the answer should be pretty obvious. While Nintendo have done mobile games in the past, including ones that have Mario in them to boot, the license for the Olympic games likely doesn't extend to mobile platforms and is console exclusive. Sega handle the majority of development on these games, not Nintendo.

    2
    • mase @mase

      Ding ding ding, we have a winner! It's probably contractual. Mario might be licensed to the console version since the series appears on Nintendo consoles. Since the mobile version is developed by SEGA, the part of the rights that allows Mario to be in the series might not apply to the mobile version (especially since Nintendo now have their own internal mobile division)

      1
      • WhitePointer @whitepointer

        Sega develop the console versions too, though Nintendo provide creative input and approval.

        1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games

How To Get Fired From EB Games

When I was 17 years old, the coolest thing in the world was to work for EB Games. I want to say that is a hard revelation to admit to, but it really isn’t. When I was 17 years old, video games were everything.
anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles