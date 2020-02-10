This Week In Games: Dead Daemon Cells

Parasite Deserves To Win Everything

I Finally Got My First Xbox

Thanks As Always Kotaku For Letting Us Host The Site For The Weekend!

Thanks as always Kotaku for letting us host the site for the weekend! Hope you enjoyed our thoughts on Animal Crossing, the XBox, Starfleet, Trails, the Famicom, robot revolutions and more. While all good things do come to an end, sometimes they can come back in mysterious forms. Cing, the developers behind Last Window and Hotel Dusk, closed a few years ago, but the team behind the game developed a spiritual successor called Chase: Cold Case Investigations, which came out a few years ago and we hope to check out soon.

Likewise, we hope to see you again, and if you have any last thoughts or comments, feel free to leave them below or hit us up on our twitter handles. Happy Sunday!

