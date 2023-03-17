‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: March 17, 2023 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Blizzard, Kotaku Australia

Friends and loved ones, the weekend.

It’s finally Friday once again, and we come together, as we do every week to discuss our plans for the weekend ahead.

A little bit of trivia: this is the 700th instalment of What Are You Playing This Weekend? 700! That’s so many weekends!

Anyway, this weekend for me is gonna be all about the Diablo 4 early access beta. Will you be hopping in as well? If so, what do you hope to see? What do you hope it will play like? Are you keen to click on little gargly guys, or do you think the world has moved on from Diablo at this point? Keen for your thoughts.

I’ll also try to squeeze in a few hours in Sea of Thieves Season Nine, because that latest quality-of-life update is hot to death. It’s not an update that’s especially content-rich. Rather, what it brings is a long list of improvements and refinements that the game has desperately needed for years. The last four updates this game has had have been the most consequential of its entire life. It’s a very good time to be a SoT player.

As for Ruby — usually, I’d drop in a quippy line that our favourite goblin gorl has written herself here, but I’m going to be real with you: Ruby’s been doing the very hard work of trying to quit smoking lately, and she’s in a really, really painful stage of that already difficult process right now. She’s doing it really tough, and though Dorfromantik has been helping her get through it, what I’d really like is for our rad Aussie community to get in the comments and show her some love. Send her an email, blow her up on Twitter, shout her out in the Discord. She could really use the encouragement right now.

Over to you, though! What are you playing this weekend? Who’s gotten stuck into the Resident Evil 4 demo yet? Give me your thoughts, because I’m very impressed. Maybe you’re digging into your pile of shame? Let me know what you’re up to because we always like hearing about your adventures.

That is a full lid for us this week. Thank you for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here.

As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Sláinte!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Ruby – quitting smoking is so bloody hard. You should be really proud of yourself for doing it! It took me multiple attempts before I successfully quit, but it was definitely worth it. I haven’t had a cigarette in over ten years, and I don’t even think about it anymore. You’ll get there!

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.