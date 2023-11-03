Folks, we’ve gotten through another week. TGIF.

As we do every Friday around here, we come together, crack a cold beverage of our choice, lay out our plans for the weekend ahead.

This weekend, the Kotaku Australia team is a bit spread out. Literally. Emily is currently in Los Angeles for BlizzCon this weekend, and I am packing for a work trip to Singapore early next week. Doesn’t leave a lot of time for playing anything, but I’ll do my best to squeeze something. My semi-regular D&D group wants to kick on with our long-running Curse of Strahd campaign and I hope to get enough life admin done over the weekend that I can make it. It’s been a minute since I’ve rolled the bones and I feel a mighty need to do so.

Emily will obviously be playing whatever is on the floor at BlizzCon. Hopefully they’ve got some surprises in store for her! We’ll keep you posted over the weekend.

A note before we close out the week: Unfortunately, the Kotaku Australia Podcast has come to an end. We really liked making it, but we’re only a two person team and the time required to produce it was really starting to eat into our week. We hope to retool it and launch something new in that space in the future. We’ll keep you posted. Thanks for listening, for reviewing, for telling your mates about the show. We’re grateful.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Something new? Something from the pile of shame? Are you avoid Alan Wake 2 because you’re a scardey-cat like Emily? Let us know in the comments.

As always, thanks for hanging out with us again this week – we really do appreciate you being here. No matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.