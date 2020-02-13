The Internet Reacts To Pokémon Home's New Professor Oak

Pokémon Home launched on the Nintendo eShop last night, surprising players with a new character named Grand Oak. He joins the likes of Professor Oak and his cousin Samson Oak from Sun and Moon as the last addition.

In Japanese, the character’s name is Dai Ookido (ダイオーキド), which means “great” or “grand” Ookido. In Japanese, Professor Oak’s last name is Ookido.

fam Oak has a grandpa now? Who is Grand Oak pic.twitter.com/SMfhISefc7 — TyranitarTube (@TyranitarTube) February 12, 2020

Here is Grand Oak.

Grand Oak is inspiring reactions.

There's Oak, the original Pokémon Professor. Then there was Aloalan Oak, the Pokémon Professor that's trying to go on vacation but can't escape his job. And now there's Grand Oak, the Pokémon Professor who dropped enough acid that he debated with Arceus. And WON. https://t.co/k2UUN5gYvk — R. C. A. (@ReverendAspen) February 12, 2020

Grand Oak existing caused my fingers to slip. pic.twitter.com/DSYIHodB3g — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) February 12, 2020

Grand Oak has to be a reference to Grand Kai though, right? pic.twitter.com/jSShwQTu3o — Suede says WATCH KLAUS ON NETFLIX (@SuedeBlade) February 12, 2020

Grand Oak looks like he's gonna offer you some neon pills at a rave pic.twitter.com/aRbPVtr0cT — ???????? ????️ ???????? (@FrumpyTrout) February 12, 2020

Before any of you ask, yes we are making an official Grand Oak plush. Yes, it is life sized. https://t.co/23KNHvxNED — Aaron Margolin (@ARMZAaron) February 12, 2020

Grand Oak lookin like Michael from The Good Place having his midlife crisis https://t.co/kzsauYCZCR pic.twitter.com/17KflGbdhw — Matt Miller's body pillow (@GooigiTime) February 12, 2020

People are trying to figure out his sunglasses.

Who wore it better Grand Professor Oak or a Green Reverse Uno card? pic.twitter.com/JjETH5UTQa — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) February 12, 2020

And I guess this is the very first Grand Oak cosplay?

And people are just starting to create the inevitable fan art.

Expect more!