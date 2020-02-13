The Internet Reacts To Pokémon Home's New Professor Oak

Pokémon Home launched on the Nintendo eShop last night, surprising players with a new character named Grand Oak. He joins the likes of Professor Oak and his cousin Samson Oak from Sun and Moon as the last addition.
In Japanese, the character’s name is Dai Ookido (ダイオーキド), which means “great” or “grand” Ookido. In Japanese, Professor Oak’s last name is Ookido.
fam Oak has a grandpa now? Who is Grand Oak pic.twitter.com/SMfhISefc7
— TyranitarTube (@TyranitarTube) February 12, 2020
Here is Grand Oak’s introduction the owner of Pokémon HOME. #PokémonHOME #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/23tGCyRE2c
— ????✧ﾟ Christine ????✧ﾟ (@corsolanite_) February 12, 2020
Here is Grand Oak.
#PokémonHOME #NintendoSwitch So Pokemon Home is out. GRAND OAK pic.twitter.com/6n8JCDRfI4
— MolthreeDB (@molthree) February 12, 2020
Grand Oak is inspiring reactions.
There's Oak, the original Pokémon Professor.
Then there was Aloalan Oak, the Pokémon Professor that's trying to go on vacation but can't escape his job.
And now there's Grand Oak, the Pokémon Professor who dropped enough acid that he debated with Arceus. And WON. https://t.co/k2UUN5gYvk
— R. C. A. (@ReverendAspen) February 12, 2020
Grand Oak existing caused my fingers to slip. pic.twitter.com/DSYIHodB3g
— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) February 12, 2020
Grand Oak has to be a reference to Grand Kai though, right? pic.twitter.com/jSShwQTu3o
— Suede says WATCH KLAUS ON NETFLIX (@SuedeBlade) February 12, 2020
Grand Oak looks like he's gonna offer you some neon pills at a rave pic.twitter.com/aRbPVtr0cT
— ???????? ????️ ???????? (@FrumpyTrout) February 12, 2020
I wonder who Professor Grand Oak is based on ????#Pokemon #PokemonCards #YouTube #YouTuber #Subscribe #PokemonTCG #TCG #PokeTaj #PokemonGo #PokemonGoUK #PokemonGoCommunity #PokemonHome pic.twitter.com/uCzuUh5ubt
— PokeTaj ポケタージ (@PokeTaj) February 12, 2020
ダイオーキド pic.twitter.com/PTWU1g4mhw
— 元気モリ森鴎外 (@Varucompas) February 12, 2020
Before any of you ask, yes we are making an official Grand Oak plush.
Yes, it is life sized. https://t.co/23KNHvxNED
— Aaron Margolin (@ARMZAaron) February 12, 2020
Grand Oak lookin like Michael from The Good Place having his midlife crisis https://t.co/kzsauYCZCR pic.twitter.com/17KflGbdhw
— Matt Miller's body pillow (@GooigiTime) February 12, 2020
People are trying to figure out his sunglasses.
Who wore it better Grand Professor Oak or a Green Reverse Uno card? pic.twitter.com/JjETH5UTQa
— EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) February 12, 2020
力作ダイオーキドサングラス！！#ポケモンホーム #NintendoSwitch #PokemonHome #ダイオーキド #コスプレ #コスプレ初心者 pic.twitter.com/RVClIQ5gMc
— こ〜る☆まんヤスケ (@callman_radio) February 12, 2020
And I guess this is the very first Grand Oak cosplay?
話題なので1時間でダイオーキドのコスプレをしてみました！
メガネが力作です！！
これで近々動画を作る予定です！！#ポケモンホーム #NintendoSwitch #PokemonHome #ダイオーキド #コスプレ #コスプレ初心者 pic.twitter.com/Q82OmnpxjO
— こ〜る☆まんヤスケ (@callman_radio) February 12, 2020
And people are just starting to create the inevitable fan art.
ダイオーキド #イラスト pic.twitter.com/Ii1UYwessz
— 酩酊屋 (@meiiteii07) February 12, 2020
#イラスト練習
ポケモン練習
ダイオーキド pic.twitter.com/xJd50r8aw9
— ぱーちー (@oekakirakugaki4) February 12, 2020
#一日一絵 ポケモンHOME ダイオーキド pic.twitter.com/srZC6MH2LM
— 開闢 (@azn33_jj33) February 12, 2020
最近の気になる人(笑)#ダイオーキド 博士の兄弟か？
オーキド博士と見比べても、
前髪違うし、髭みたいのもあるし
ロン毛だし。(笑)ま、どーでもいいけどね https://t.co/s3EIUkuaSa pic.twitter.com/IbSkvKuaey
— yasu taka HM-1 (@yasutakaHM_1) February 12, 2020
本日の暇カプチーノ、『ダイオーキド@ポケモンホーム』。#PokemonHome pic.twitter.com/pzBIVqiD38
— George☕じょーじ (@george_10g) February 12, 2020
Expect more!
