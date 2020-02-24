This Week In Games: One Mega Man Punch

How do you build a fighting game around a character that wins all their fights in one punch? Well, that's the trick of One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

Spike Chunsoft's arena fighter comes out later this week, if you're a fan of the anime or manga. It's not looking like it'll be a competitive fighter, based off the beta towards the end of last year, but if you're the kind of person who enjoys the story in fighting games - such as the Naruto Shippuden games - then there could be something here.

The Theme Hospital-inspired Two-Point Hospital hits consoles this week, Switch included. Hearts of Iron 4 gets a new expansion, there's Smaurai Shodown on the Switch for those who want brutal fighters on a handheld, the cool looking rhythm game Overpass hits consoles. Bloodroots also looks really neat for anyone who likes that top-down Hotline Miami style of fast-paced combat.

It's a pretty low-key list this week, so let's get into it.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Conan Chop-Chop | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Two Point Hospital | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Hearts of Iron IV: La Resistance | PC

Smart Moves | PC

Labyrinth: The War on Terror | PC

Served! | PC

Foregone | PC

Dwarrows | PC

Bloodroots | PC, PS4, Switch

Broken Lines | PC

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition | PC

Invasion Machine | PC

Dragon Fight VR | PC VR

Virate Rally | PC

Metro Redux | Switch

Rune Factory 4 | Switch

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate | PS4, Xbox, Switch

Samurai Shodown | Switch

Real Heroes: Firefighter | PS4

Himno - The Silent Melody | PC

Wasteland Remastered | PC, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass

Vasilis | Xbox

One Finger Death Punch 2 | PC, Xbox

Overpass | PS4, Xbox

Castle of no Escape 2 | Xbox

Arcade Archives XX Mission | PS4

We'll start the trailers with Bloodroots, since there's a good chance most people have forgotten what the game was about.

Bit of a quiet one, all up. That said, the end of the week should be interesting with footage incoming of Baldur's Gate 3, so that'll be fun. See anything that catches your eye?