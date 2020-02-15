Untitled Goose Game And Control Clean Up At The 2020 DICE Awards

A short but delightful game about a rambunctious waterfowl took home top honours at last night’s DICE Awards, joining games like Overwatch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Fallout 4 in the pantheon of Game of the Year award winners. Meanwhile, Remedy’s Control snagged four awards of its own.
Untitled Goose Game waddled away with three awards during last night’s annual Design, Innovate, Create, Entertain show. Along with the justly-deserved Game of the Year, developer House House was also awarded “Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game” and “Outstanding Achievement in Character”.
Remedy’s Control did not win Game of the Year, but it won just about everything else. “Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction”, “Action Game of the Year”, “Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition”, and “Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction”.
Here’s a full list of last night’s winners.
-
Game of the Year: Untitled Goose Game
-
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Control
-
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baba Is You
-
Portable Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts
-
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Untitled Goose Game
-
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Pistol Whip
-
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Blood & Truth
-
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Apex Legends
-
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
-
Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 2020
-
Role-Playing Game of the Year: The Outer Worlds
-
Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Tour
-
Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11
-
Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Maker 2
-
Adventure Game of the Year: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
-
Action Game of the Year: Control
-
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Death Stranding
-
Outstanding Achievement in Story: Disco Elysium
-
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Death Stranding
-
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Control
-
Outstanding Achievement in Character: Untitled Goose Game
-
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Control
-
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outstanding achievements all ‘round. Want to see the winners winning things? Check out IGN’s video broadcast of the 2020 DICE Awards in the video below.
