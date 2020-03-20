Animal Crossing Fans Are Struggling to Cope With The Loss of Froggy Chair

I have to admit that until recently I was clued up in regards to the cult of Froggy Chair, but in the run-up to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the wholesome New Leaf item has been getting quite a lot of attention. Now, it seems that Froggy Chair isn't in the new game, and players aren't happy.

Dataminers who have had access to the game ahead of release have stated that there's no mention of Froggy Chair anywhere in New Horizon's files. As that devastating news has spread, the reactions have been understandably bleak.

just found out froggy chair isn’t going to be in animal crossing new horizons pic.twitter.com/OROk4RrLc1 — logan (@piloht) March 19, 2020

ME FINDING OUT WHEN I MOVE TO MY ISLAND IN NEW HORIZONS, FROGGY CHAIR IS ILLEGAL AND YOU CAN'T EVEN IMPORT IT FROM OVERSEAS! pic.twitter.com/zDQ3hSAPH7 — Mom (@truongasm) March 18, 2020

Froggy chair apparently not in New Horizons pic.twitter.com/mvH8hQPiaL — Quarantine King (@nickdeba) March 19, 2020

It's certainly bad news for fans of amphibian furniture, but with this outpouring of grief from within the community, hopefully Froggy Chair will be reborn somewhere down the line.

