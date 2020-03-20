Animal Crossing Fans Are Struggling to Cope With The Loss of Froggy Chair

Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons In Australia

animal crossing new horizons froggy chair

I have to admit that until recently I was clued up in regards to the cult of Froggy Chair, but in the run-up to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the wholesome New Leaf item has been getting quite a lot of attention. Now, it seems that Froggy Chair isn't in the new game, and players aren't happy.

Dataminers who have had access to the game ahead of release have stated that there's no mention of Froggy Chair anywhere in New Horizon's files. As that devastating news has spread, the reactions have been understandably bleak.

It's certainly bad news for fans of amphibian furniture, but with this outpouring of grief from within the community, hopefully Froggy Chair will be reborn somewhere down the line.

