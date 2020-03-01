All The New Anime On Netflix In March

Game Developers Conference Has Been 'Postponed'

Classification Board Responds To Senator's Call To Ban Anime

Bad Kitty!

Screenshot: @TiffanieTx1, Twitter

This week on Snapshots, some Spider-Men, some Stormtroopers, a cool collection of feathers, a gold mask, some shoes in a maze and one bad kitty. And more!

I never noticed those shoes in the Ashtray Maze in Control. Which is wild. I wonder what other details I missed in that game? I guess I’ll have to play it again. What a shame. Having to play a great game, again.

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: R0lloTomasi, Email)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: Alvin, Email)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: Martin B, Email)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @YouSpoonyBardd, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @NoviKaiba23, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Screenshot: @Philt43_Yewone, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @SaraEshak, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @EliteGamingP, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @TiffanieTx1, Twitter)

When Animals Attack: Old West Edition.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity feature knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
anime au classification-board feature federal-government goblin-slayer government manga sword-art-online

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

A member of the Australian Senate has called on the Federal Government to immediately review "all Japanese anime movies" available in Australia, along with the ban of any anime and manga featuring child exploitation "as a matter of urgency". In a speech to the upper house, Senator Stirling Griff argued that the M-rated Sword Art Online: Extra Edition was a prime example of a title misclassified in Australia, saying the show "undoubtedly features the abuse of children".

Latest Deals

Trending Articles