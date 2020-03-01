This week on Snapshots, some Spider-Men, some Stormtroopers, a cool collection of feathers, a gold mask, some shoes in a maze and one bad kitty. And more!

I never noticed those shoes in the Ashtray Maze in Control. Which is wild. I wonder what other details I missed in that game? I guess I’ll have to play it again. What a shame. Having to play a great game, again.

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: R0lloTomasi, Email)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: Martin B, Email)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)

No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @YouSpoonyBardd, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @NoviKaiba23, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @TiffanieTx1, Twitter)

When Animals Attack: Old West Edition.

