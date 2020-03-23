Sony Pulls Popular Mario Creation From Dreams After Nintendo Complaint

GameStop Finally Closes Stores To Customers

Poor Pay, Abuse, And Harassment: How The World's Biggest Wizard School Lost Its Magic

Crunchyroll's Tower Of God Will Debut On April 1

tower of god crunchyroll animeImage: Crunchyroll

Tower of God, the first of Crunchyroll's originally commissioned anime, isn't far away. Over the weekend, the American streaming service unveiled a new trailer and, most importantly, a new date.

Tower of God will debut on Crunchyroll internationally on April 1, which isn't much time for everyone to catch up with the Korean webcomic. The new scenes in the latest trailer also had some sharper animation, which was good to see.

It's largely an introduction to the main characters: Rachel, Bam, the Jahad princesses, Khun, Rak and a couple of other faces that'll form the bulk of the main character group. They're all trying to climb The Tower, which is largely its own self-contained universe that promises riches and glory for anyone who reaches the apex.

The whole thing is supposedly more than six times the size of Earth, and every floor of the tower has an inner, outer and middle area of its own. If you're wondering what the anime is really like, however, it's probably easiest to describe it as Hunter x Hunter after the first 30 episodes.

Crunchyroll also announced over the weekend that the fifth season of Food Wars would be part of the platform's additions over the autumn. Other series confirmed over the next few months include Ascendance of a Book Worm Part 2, Woodpecker's Detective Office, more One Piece, My Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom! and The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me. Idolish7 Second Beat! will be simulcast to Australians as well, along with more Sword Art Online, and other ongoing series like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Black Clover.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature gamestop

GameStop Finally Closes Stores To Customers

GameStop will close all of its stores to customers tomorrow, switching to a “delivery at the door” service for locations that remain open, company CEO George Sherman said in a letter to employees today that was obtained by Kotaku.
free games social-distancing tips

Games You Can Play For Free While Stuck At Home

By now, you’ve hopefully hopped on the social distancing train. As so many experts have suggested, it’s one of the best tactics for slowing the spread of covid-19. One possible side effect of social distancing is that you might find yourself with an uncontrollable urge to play a lot of video games. Thing is, playing a ton of new games can run up a huge tab. Sixty bucks for a new title here, sixty bucks for an annual online service there—it adds up, quickly.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles