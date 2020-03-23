Crunchyroll's Tower Of God Will Debut On April 1

Image: Crunchyroll

Tower of God, the first of Crunchyroll's originally commissioned anime, isn't far away. Over the weekend, the American streaming service unveiled a new trailer and, most importantly, a new date.

Tower of God will debut on Crunchyroll internationally on April 1, which isn't much time for everyone to catch up with the Korean webcomic. The new scenes in the latest trailer also had some sharper animation, which was good to see.

It's largely an introduction to the main characters: Rachel, Bam, the Jahad princesses, Khun, Rak and a couple of other faces that'll form the bulk of the main character group. They're all trying to climb The Tower, which is largely its own self-contained universe that promises riches and glory for anyone who reaches the apex.

The whole thing is supposedly more than six times the size of Earth, and every floor of the tower has an inner, outer and middle area of its own. If you're wondering what the anime is really like, however, it's probably easiest to describe it as Hunter x Hunter after the first 30 episodes.

Crunchyroll also announced over the weekend that the fifth season of Food Wars would be part of the platform's additions over the autumn. Other series confirmed over the next few months include Ascendance of a Book Worm Part 2, Woodpecker's Detective Office, more One Piece, My Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom! and The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me. Idolish7 Second Beat! will be simulcast to Australians as well, along with more Sword Art Online, and other ongoing series like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Black Clover.