DC Kids Camp Wants To Inspire Young Readers To Become Creators

Ty Phan discovering that he’s been chosen to become a Green Lantern. (Image: Andie Tong, DC Comics)

With more and more schools across the world mandating that students of all ages stay home amid the ongoing covid-19 epidemic, many parents are finding themselves having to find activities to occupy their children’s time. With that in mind, DC Comics has just launched DC Kids Camp, a series of fun courses to inspire them to create things while at home.

Beginning today, DC Kids’ social channels on Twitter and Instagram will begin pumping out interactive videos featuring a number of the publisher’s middle-grade creators, like Minh Lê (Green Lantern: Legacy), Gene Luen Yang (Superman Smashes the Klan), Brittney Williams (Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge), and Kirk Scroggs (The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid), all focused on teaching kids new creative skills.

Each video will guide viewers through a different artistic process like making Green Lantern power rings, folding Superman origami, and creating one’s own superhero.

In addition to the creator-driven videos, DC Kids Camp will also provide readers with access to previews of upcoming DC content, colouring pages, and activity sheets. As the comics industry itself is forced to grapple with the economic impact caused by the outbreak, things like this are an excellent way of keeping a connection to the public alive—and potentially inspiring the next generation of creators to pursue the arts in some capacity.

New DC Kids Camp videos are set to be released between Tuesdays and Saturdays.

dd dungeons-dragons tabletop

How To Choose Your D&D Character Class

"What Dungeons and Dragons class should I play?" is the kind of question you could answer with a cursory quiz, but that would be a mistake. You owe it to yourself - and to your D&D dungeon master - to think holistically about character class, maybe the most important choice you'll make in a D&D game.
affiliate amazon au books fantasy kindle scifi

12 Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books You Should Get For A Kindle

Sure, you can read a world of books on Android or iPhone. But not everyone wants to risk accidentally dropping all their 2-factor authentication prompts into a tub of water, and sometimes it's just nice to pick up something that won't get bombarded with notifications for email and social media. Kindles are great for that. So if you're picking one up - or gifting one to a friend or family member - you'll need something to read. Here's 12 sci-fi and fantasy books to start with.

