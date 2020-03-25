EB Games Just Broke Street Date On Some More Games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Simply Perfect

eb games breaking street date

Not done with sending Persona 5: Royal out the door without telling the local distributor, EB Games has just pushed out some more games ahead of their release.

The Melbourne-based Press Start have spotted that, along with Persona 5: Royal, EB Games is now selling Saints Row 4, Dirt Rally 2.0 GOTY, the physical re-release of La Mulana 1 and 2, and One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 two days ahead of their official launch.

Persona 5: Royal wasn't supposed to be released until March 31 in Western territories, but EB Games has turned around and done everyone a solid by launching the game today.

EB hasn't publicly explained why these games would be pushed out the door early. Not all of them have broken street date, though. DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY's release date was originally March 27, but Koch Media announced this morning that it would be released "via local retailers on- and offline" today. A release went out this afternoon from Koch adding that Saints Row 4 was available in Australia from today, but the digital version wouldn't be released until March 27.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, however, is still headed for a Friday release, and there was no follow-up information from Bandai Namco that the game was due to be released ahead of schedule. Bandai was also handling the local release of the La-Mulana games, and again, there was no indication that the game would be released two days early.

EB didn't announce the early release of all the games, and I've emailed them for a comment asking what happened. Five Star Media, the local distributors of Persona 5: Royal are yet to reply with a statement on why that game launched early. I've also asked Koch Media and Bandai Namco for a comment on what happened, and I'll keep you updated when more info comes to light.

As for the games themselves, you can find them all over on the EB Games landing page. But there's direct links available over at Press Start too, so go give them a click for some good local reporting.

Either way, it's a frantic time. Things are obviously moving very quickly, which leads one to wonder: if publishers are moving release dates forward, or retailers are sending games out the door early, what's going to happen to Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake when stock lands in Australia?

