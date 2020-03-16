Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

Half-Life 2 Devs Thought About Fixing Bugs Speedrunners Use To See How They Would React

Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review

Over 20 Million People Were On Steam Today, Because What Else Are We Going To Do

With more and more folks around the world being asked to work and stay at home, it’s probably to be expected that Steam would get a workout. But even taking that into account, these numbers from the last 24 hours are something else.

Earlier today, Valve’s service set a new concurrent use record with just over 20 million people logged in, with a peak of just under 6.4 million actively playing a game.

Of that 6.4 million, just over 1 million were playing a single game: Counter-Strike, which itself set a new record over the past two days, passing that seven-figure milestone for the first time in its history.

The other top games being played were DOTA 2 (700k), Rainbow Six Siege (196k), Path of Exile (115k) and Grand Theft Auto V (173k).

All of which are big, big numbers, but as this coronavirus lockdown continues to deepen, we can probably expect them to be broken in the days ahead. Then broken again, repeatedly.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fortress-melbourne

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.
au neopets video-feature

19 Years Later, Neopets Is Full Of Ads And Lets You Wear Poo

I recently logged into my old Neopets account for the first time in over a decade. It required the recovery of my username, my password, my old email account and my old email account's password. It was a lot of work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles