Plague Inc Update Is Going To Let You Stop Pandemics

Plague Inc is a game where you’re supposed to create a deadly global virus, but uh, since that’s not the most appropriate subject matter at the moment the developers are adding a whole new mode to the game.

Ndemic Creations have made a $US250,000 ($422,614) donation to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. And in doing so, both groups asked if, hey, maybe the game could be changed to ask players to stop a global pandemic instead of start one?

So Ndemic are doing just that, “accelerating work on a new Plague Inc. game mode which lets players save the world from a deadly disease outbreak.”

Players will have to balance managing disease progression and boosting healthcare systems as well as controlling real-world actions such as triaging, quarantining, social distancing and closing of public services. We are developing this game mode with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.

So while your first impulse might have been to simply think this was going to be a Pandemic clone, maybe not!

This new game mode will be “free for all players during the pandemic” (suggesting it won’t be afterwards), but there’s no word on a release date for it yet.