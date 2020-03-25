It Sucks Being Player 2 In Animal Crossing

Sony Slowing Game Download Speeds In Europe To Help With 'Internet Stability'

Doom Eternal: The Kotaku Review

Plague Inc Update Is Going To Let You Stop Pandemics

Plague Inc is a game where you’re supposed to create a deadly global virus, but uh, since that’s not the most appropriate subject matter at the moment the developers are adding a whole new mode to the game.

Ndemic Creations have made a $US250,000 ($422,614) donation to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. And in doing so, both groups asked if, hey, maybe the game could be changed to ask players to stop a global pandemic instead of start one?

So Ndemic are doing just that, “accelerating work on a new Plague Inc. game mode which lets players save the world from a deadly disease outbreak.”

Players will have to balance managing disease progression and boosting healthcare systems as well as controlling real-world actions such as triaging, quarantining, social distancing and closing of public services. We are developing this game mode with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.

So while your first impulse might have been to simply think this was going to be a Pandemic clone, maybe not!

This new game mode will be “free for all players during the pandemic” (suggesting it won’t be afterwards), but there’s no word on a release date for it yet.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-crossing animal-crossing-new-horizons au how-to

How To Get Iron Nuggets In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Iron nuggets are worth their weight in gold in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You need 30 nuggets to open Timmy and Tommy's corner shop on day two, and they're also the only way to strengthen your tools. But iron nuggets can be hard to find, and the game doesn't tell you exactly where to look, either. Here's how you can get iron nuggets in the game.
bethesda doom doom-2016 doom-eternal feature id-software

Doom Eternal: The Kotaku Review

2016’s Doom reimagined the classic shooter into a frantic but modern mould. The bloody escapades of the Doom Slayer were rife with bullets and guts. It was a grimy video game hamburger. Doom Eternal is bigger and bloodier, almost to the point of excess. It’s the same hamburger dipped into a vat of delicious special sauce. Except the serving size is so big that it’s hard not to feel a little sick afterwards.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles