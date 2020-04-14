The Animal Crossing You Probably Never Played

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

Star Fox, Team Fortress Voice Actor Rick May Has Died From Covid-19

A Very Close Look Inside The Mandalorian's Ship

Know what I love? Cross-sections, aka cut-aways. Know what else I love (though that love has been worn to a paper-thin nub in recent years)? Star Wars. Let’s combine ‘em.

This intricate look at the guts of the Razor Crest is provided by Max Degtyarev, an illustrator we’ve featured before here for similar stuff. Only instead of an Adventure Time house, this is a Star Wars ship with loads of hidden little gadgets and sensors and weapons and dudes frozen in carbonite.

You can see more of Max’s work at his Behance page.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

half-life half-life-alyx mods valve

Half-Life: Alyx Is Now Playable Without A VR Headset

This isn’t an ideal way to play the game, but if you absolutely need to play Half-Life: Alyx and don’t have a VR headset, you now can.
art star-wars the-mandalorian

A Very Close Look Inside The Mandalorian's Ship

Know what I love? Cross-sections, aka cut-aways. Know what else I love (though that love has been worn to a paper-thin nub in recent years)? Star Wars. Let’s combine ‘em.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles