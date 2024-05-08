Assassin’s Creed Red: Rumour Mill Suggests First Look Coming Soon

Ubisoft is apparently gearing up to demo Assassin’s Creed Red, the franchise’s long-awaited, much-anticipated trip to Feudal Japan. That is, of course, is Insider Gaming is be believed (and they’re usually pretty good at calling these kinds of shots).

According to Insider, Ubisoft supposedly plans to reveal the game’s official name (Red is a production codename), along with the first look trailer, during Ubisoft Forward. That showcase will happen on June 10. That’s the King’s Birthday public holiday in Australia, and a Monday. We don’t have official timings for Ubisoft Forward just yet, however, so it could wind up falling on the Tuesday, Australian time.

Assassin’s Creed Red, which has been in development for several years, is again set in Feudal Japan. Fans have requested this setting for almost as long as the franchise has existed. It also fits with the release cadence Ubisoft hoped to hit with the series—smaller titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage are a shorter, cheaper buffer between larger, Valhalla-style epics.

What to keep an eye out for: PlayStation State Of Play. Sony is due for a mid-year showcase and it feels like this could be a good year to announce a Ghost of Tsushima 2 (were such a project still moving ahead). Tsushima feels instrumental in getting Red underway at long last, the Sucker Punch samurai epic proving the AC format could work in Japan. Could we wind up with competing AC style games set in Feudal Japan? I think that would be kind of funny, if it happened.

For now, this should all still be considered industry scuttlebutt. Put as much stock in it as you like. Hard to deny that it feels about right and that the timing is a neat fit.

Image: Ubisoft