Did We Just Find Out How Assassin’s Creed Infinity Works?

A new report has seemingly spilled the beans on Ubisoft’s plans regarding its forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity hub.

Ubisoft has been fairly quiet about Assassin’s Creed Infinity since a Ubisoft Forward showcase in 2022 where it pulled back the curtain on a few games bound for the platform. The report appears to answer a long-posed question: Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity a game or a platform? The answer, apparently, is ‘yes’. According to Insider Gaming, Infinity is a playable, live-service delivery platform for future Assassin’s Creed games. It is both a small game in its own right and a central hub for new titles in the publisher’s biggest franchise.

The report talks about a number of different things related to Assassin’s Creed Infinity. IG‘s Tom Henderson claims he’s seen footage of Infinity in motion, allowing users to hop from the hub game to a full-fledged AC game without delay or needing to reboot either. There are details of several types of battle pass and the ways Infinity plans to integrate them for monetisation. Think of it as being a bit like Fortnite — a central app with a clear central game that has multiple other games in its immediate orbit. What IG describes has some differences, sure, but conceptually it sounds very similar. Whether you’re into that, or are enough of an AC diehard to get much out of it, will be entirely up to you.

Then the report gets into games, stating that Ubi’s plan is to launch a larger mainline Assassin’s Creed title every two years with smaller, interstitial games in between. We’ve already seen a bit of this in action. After player complaints that the recent Ancient History trilogy had become too bloated and sprawling, Ubisoft went back to basics with last year’s short-form release Assassin’s Creed Mirage while it worked on the next juggernaut, codenamed Assassin’s Creed Red. IG lists a schedule for releases that extend from late 2024 into 2026, including the witch-centric Assassin’s Creed Hexe and a slew of other titles I hadn’t heard about, including a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (timely, considering Skull and Bones seems to have left players yearning for something more akin to the traditional AC action RPG).

Insider Gaming’s sources are usually fairly on-the-money; however, until Ubisoft confirms any of it, we would still file all of this squarely under the Rumour Patrol tag.

