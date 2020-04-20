Animal Crossing: New Horizons: What Price Are Your Turnips?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' stalk market is a dangerous game. On Sunday mornings, Daisy Mae comes around with turnips to sell. They usually hover around the 100 bell mark and can be bought in bundles of 10. Monday to Saturday, these turnips can be sold to Timmy and Tommy — but the price fluctuates rapidly and you may not always make a profit by the end of the week when your turnips expire.

Luckily, there's a solution — all you need is a bit of help from your friends.

Here at Kotaku Australia, we're avid Animal Crossing players and deeply invested in the turnip market. With prices changing twice daily — once at 8am and again at 12pm — it can be hard to reap the market rewards.

When you score paydirt with your turnips, we'd love to hear about it — and I'm sure our readers would too.

If you have a high turnip price (above 150) and you're willing to have visitors to your town, post in the comments below and let people know you're open for business!

If we all work together, we can help each other make the most of the stalk market.

While tools like Turnip Prophet and Turnip Calculator can help you predict the prices of turnips, the best success you can have is a friend with high prices in their town.

Last week, I hit an all-time high for my town at 426 bells and opened my town up to everyone with a Dodo code. While it certainly slowed down my game (the loading screen takes around 30 seconds per person), it was great to be able to help people out.

So, Kotaku Australia readers: what is your turnip price today?