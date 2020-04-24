Battlefield V Set For Final Content Drop As Development Shifts To Sequel

Image: Electronic Arts

The Battlefield V dream is over. One final content drop is now scheduled for this winter as development wraps up on the title and production focus for the developers, DICE, turns to the game's planned sequel.

Battlefield V was first released in 2018 and has since received numerous DLC chapters, a Battle Royale mode, additional weapons and more. Its latest chapter, Into The Jungle, is currently running and ends on April 29.

In a blog post, DICE Senior Producer Ryan McArthur confirmed there would be one final piece of content before development on the game ended.

"As we look to the future, we will release one more standalone update this summer [Southern Hemisphere winter] that brings with it some new content, weapons, and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update," McArthur said in the post.

He confirmed that the team were currently working from home due to the coronavirus crisis and that progression would be updated as relevant.

The new content is set to include weekly rewards to unlock any gear you might have missed over the content season, new events and activities including weekly initiatives like dedicated servers where communities can battle in a "friendly atmosphere".

A "Throwback Thursdays" event was also detailed in McArthur's blog post, which would see players being brought together across all the Battlefield titles — although this is still in the works and further details are currently unavailable.

Work on Community Games Updates will also continue, as well as systems to prevent cheating in Battlefield V.

Following the winter update, no further content will be released for the game, but support and server upkeep will continue as normal.

It's likely that development resources will then be reallocated to work on Battlefield 6, which EA confirmed to be in development last year.

Battlefield 6 is currently set for a release window between April 2021 and March 2022 — although this announcement was made before the coronavirus epidemic kicked off, so there's potential for delay.

Until then, Battlefield V continues to roll on with the Into the Jungle event continuing until April 29 and the final content update scheduled tentatively for June.

Keep an eye on Kotaku Australia for more news on this update.