Games Done Quick Is Holding A Speedrun Marathon For Coronavrius Relief

Image: Games Done Quick

This year’s Summer Games Done Quick charity event has been pushed back to August due to covid-19 concerns, but you can’t keep a good group of speedrunners down. Starting today and running through Sunday, Corona Relief Done Quick is an online speedrunning marathon benefitting global response organisation Direct Relief. Sounds like the perfect way to spend a quarantine weekend.

Rather than filling a hotel with speedy gamers, as Games Done Quick does with its biannual week-long marathons, Corona Relief Done Quick is a digital event. It’s sort of a callback to the earliest GDQ events, before they became a big production. The marathon kicks off at noon Eastern time today with Donkey Kong Country and ends on Sunday evening with a Kingdom Hearts II run. It all goes down on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel, which we’ve helpfully embedded right here.

Check out the full schedule below to plan out your marathon viewing. I’m down for some Nier: Automata and can’t wait to see someone make my 20 hours of Ori and the Will of the Wisps feel like so much wasted time.

Click to enlarge. (Image: GDQ)

