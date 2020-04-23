There's Already A Hack For Nvidia's Newly Launched RTX Noise-Filtering App

Image: Nvidia

This month, Nvidia launched RTX Voice, a new PC app designed to reduce background noise in audio by taking advantage of the brand's AI-driven RTX graphics cards. RTX Voice is currently only compatible with Nvidia RTX GPUs, but it does appear there's a workaround system for those with older graphics cards.

Nvidia RTX Voice was launched in early-access beta for Nvidia RTX users this week, with Nvidia confirming that the app is still in development.

While it's said to be locked to RTX cards, a new report published David Lake on the Guru Of 3D forum reveals that anybody with Nvidia graphics cards, even older GTX models, can take advantage of the app.

Users attempting to install RTX Voice with these cards will get an error message, but you can 'tinker' with configuration files to get the app working.

According to Ars Technica, who reviewed the new tech, the RTX Voice app works well to filter out unwanted sound — including mechanical keyboard clicks that are often picked up by microphones — so the app appears worthwhile having.

How To Access RTX Voice On GTX Cards

To access RTX Voice on older Nvidia GTX cards, it's a simple matter of running the installer and removing some coding lines from a temporary config file. If you run into trouble, you may need to run the file as an administrator.

As Lake explains:

After executing the installer and getting the message that stops it installing the installer files are extracted to C:\temp\NVRTXVoice Open the file C:\temp\NVRTXVoice\NvAFX\RTXVoice.nvi with a text editor and remove the "constraints" section that looks like this: with that section deleted save the file and execute the installer here: C:\temp\NVRTXVoice\setup.exe

This process was tested by both Lake and Ars Technica, and found to work on all but the 900 series graphics cards.

If you experience any lags or delays with the software while using this installation method, it may be possible that your system does not have the processing power to handle the app — in which case, you might like to consider upgrading your card or choosing more compatible software.

Either way, it appears RTX Voice is an incredibly handy plugin to have and one that should make teleconferencing a breeze. If you'd like to download it for yourself, head to Nvidia's RTX Voice hub.