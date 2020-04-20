Screen Australia Funds Second Series For Aussie Esports Drama Meta Runner

Image: Glitch Productions/SMG4

Screen Australia has announced its latest round of funding, with esports-based anime Meta Runner confirmed to receive a second season.

Meta Runner is a YouTube series created by Luke and Kevin Lerdwichagul of SMG4, also known as Glitch Productions. It follows protagonist Tari through a world where video games are everything and esports competitors, known as 'Meta Runners', must make their way through a variety of high-stakes challenges for entertainment.

Meta Runner was first created through Screen Australia funding in 2019, with additional support from AMD, Epic Games and Crunchyroll. It went on to become a YouTube sensation, with its first episode having racked up over 2 million views to date. Its popularity has led to its continued funding.

The now-confirmed season two will follow Tari six months after the events of the first series as she hunts down the sinister TAS-Corp for good.

The show will share in $8.5 million worth of funding alongside other Aussie projects like The Midwife, Kitty Flanagan comedy Entitled and a feature film from artist Del Kathryn Barton.

The SMG4 channel, which has evolved into Glitch Productions, first began in 2009 with classic Super Mario parodies. It's since become a larger professional production studio. In 2019, eight staffers were working on Meta Runner, including a part-time 3D modeller, composer and more.

Meta Runner is an impressive project led by a dedicated and hard-working Aussie team. With funding for series two now confirmed, fans can look forward to the series' next big adventure.