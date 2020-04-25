What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for having gotten a trial Showtime subscription, so binging all those tv shows everyone was talking about years ago. It’s also for playing video games.
I’m excited to play Cloudpunk, a cyberpunk driving game that came out yesterday. Also, my internet bugged out while watching last night’s Fortnite event, but the couple minutes I managed to make it into the game were yet another reminder of how behind I am on my battle pass. All that stuff I’m never going to wear won’t earn itself.
What about you? What are you playing?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink