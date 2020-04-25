What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Cloudpunk (Screenshot: Steam)

The weekend is for having gotten a trial Showtime subscription, so binging all those tv shows everyone was talking about years ago. It’s also for playing video games.

I’m excited to play Cloudpunk, a cyberpunk driving game that came out yesterday. Also, my internet bugged out while watching last night’s Fortnite event, but the couple minutes I managed to make it into the game were yet another reminder of how behind I am on my battle pass. All that stuff I’m never going to wear won’t earn itself.

What about you? What are you playing?