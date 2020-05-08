What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is a time for relaxation, meditation and, given the complications around actually visiting family, contemplation.

It's Mother's Day on Sunday - no shame if you forgot, it happens to all of us. But actually visiting family, for those who don't live with their parents, is still pretty complicated. Australia has done exceptionally well over the last couple of months, but the coronavirus is something that we still have no solution for. The opening of cafes, playgrounds and restaurants doesn't mean that five people bumper to bumper is no less risky than it was a couple of months ago.

If anything, it's more risky.

So a lot of people this weekend will be just as alone as they were last weekend. And the weekend after that. And probably for a little while longer. We might see an extra face or two than before, but it's going to be a long road back to normality.

It's times like those where games like Cloudpunk come in real handy. Games have always been excellent at escapism, but flying to a world covered in things I love: rain, lots of neon lights, flying cars, and just that wonderfully alive metropolis that Australia doesn't have.

I'll be also spending some time virtually with mates, since I can't spend time with my family in real life. Which is a bummer, but on the flipside, I don't think I'd want to be playing Overwatch or Valorant with my family. They had enough time hearing me play Counter-Strike scrims as a kid.

What will you be doing over the weekend, and how are you planning to celebrate or honour Mother's Day in the current environment?