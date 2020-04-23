The Trials Of Mana Remake Proves Square Enix Can Faithfully Redo A Classic '90s RPG

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

Here's The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Xbox Series X Logo Reportedly Leaked After Trademark Application

Image: Microsoft/Justia via Reddit

We know a lot about the Xbox Series X. A slow trickle of rumours since the start of the year have shown high-powered specs, visual design, planned release date and a handful of launch titles. Now, we might have gotten a glimpse of its branding with a Reddit user discovering a logo in a trademark filing.

The logo, pictured above, was discovered by Redditor LemonMintHookah on Justia Trademarks,, which details trademark applications. The filing was listed on April 16 and is credited to a Matthew E. Moersfelder, who specialises in client branding strategies.

The logo is listed for a variety of purposes including merch like watches, jewellery, bags, mugs, headwear and apparel as well as for use in video game consoles, games, controllers and other peripherals.

As of April 20, the logo is listed as 'entering TRAM' — this means it has officially entered the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office following approval.

The logo itself is fairly minimalist, with the most remarkable features being the the use of white space around the logo and the stylised X. Whether this will be used as the primary logo for the Xbox Series X is currently unclear.

In the past, Xbox logos have become gradually more minimal, evolving from the garish green and black colour scheme of the original Xbox towards a more simple black-and-white aesthetic. This new logo appears to be the next logical step in the chain with simple text replacing any kind of visual image.

Microsoft did not confirm the planned use of the image when contact by Kotaku Australia, but provided the following statement:

"As we develop new products and services, we periodically file trademarks that may contribute to their future," a Microsoft spokesperson told Kotaku Australia via email. "That said, trademark filings are not indicative of final imagery. We have nothing further at this time."

New Xbox, Xbox Series X: Price, Release Date, Specs and Rumours

The next generation of gaming consoles launches at the end of this year with the Xbox Series X and PS5. In a sea of leaks and rumours, here's what we know so far about the next gen Xbox. An Australian price hasn't been announced yet, but Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020. Traditionally, this has always been around mid to late-November: the Xbox 360 and Xbox One both launched on November 22.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

achievements cd-projekt-red kotakucore open-world player-stories rpg the-witcher the-witcher-3

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles