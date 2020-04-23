Xbox Series X Logo Reportedly Leaked After Trademark Application

Image: Microsoft/Justia via Reddit

We know a lot about the Xbox Series X. A slow trickle of rumours since the start of the year have shown high-powered specs, visual design, planned release date and a handful of launch titles. Now, we might have gotten a glimpse of its branding with a Reddit user discovering a logo in a trademark filing.

The logo, pictured above, was discovered by Redditor LemonMintHookah on Justia Trademarks,, which details trademark applications. The filing was listed on April 16 and is credited to a Matthew E. Moersfelder, who specialises in client branding strategies.

The logo is listed for a variety of purposes including merch like watches, jewellery, bags, mugs, headwear and apparel as well as for use in video game consoles, games, controllers and other peripherals.

As of April 20, the logo is listed as 'entering TRAM' — this means it has officially entered the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office following approval.

The logo itself is fairly minimalist, with the most remarkable features being the the use of white space around the logo and the stylised X. Whether this will be used as the primary logo for the Xbox Series X is currently unclear.

In the past, Xbox logos have become gradually more minimal, evolving from the garish green and black colour scheme of the original Xbox towards a more simple black-and-white aesthetic. This new logo appears to be the next logical step in the chain with simple text replacing any kind of visual image.

Microsoft did not confirm the planned use of the image when contact by Kotaku Australia, but provided the following statement:

"As we develop new products and services, we periodically file trademarks that may contribute to their future," a Microsoft spokesperson told Kotaku Australia via email. "That said, trademark filings are not indicative of final imagery. We have nothing further at this time."