Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Making Animal Crossing Housecalls

Photo: Alex Wong, Getty

Politicians aren’t exactly able to go door-to-door meeting folks at the moment, but Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doing the next best thing—or maybe even the better thing—and heading out to meet folks in Animal Crossing instead.

AOC put out a notice earlier today that she was planning on visiting “random people’s islands” so she could “leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board”. She opened her DMs for four minutes, giving followers a chance to leave some Dodo codes so she could come visit, before heading off on an evening of being offered fruit, interrupting people’s islands with cutscenes and hopefully some wholesome online interactions

The first visit: lovely!

Second visit: also lovely!

Of course they’re lovely visits. It’s Animal Crossing.

I love the shirt, by the way.

