Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Making Animal Crossing Housecalls

Photo: Alex Wong, Getty

Politicians aren’t exactly able to go door-to-door meeting folks at the moment, but Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doing the next best thing—or maybe even the better thing—and heading out to meet folks in Animal Crossing instead.

AOC put out a notice earlier today that she was planning on visiting “random people’s islands” so she could “leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board”. She opened her DMs for four minutes, giving followers a chance to leave some Dodo codes so she could come visit, before heading off on an evening of being offered fruit, interrupting people’s islands with cutscenes and hopefully some wholesome online interactions

Ok I am going to open my DMs for exactly 4 minutes for Dodo code submission. Why 4? Who knows. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/ZWgivtpILS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

The first visit: lovely!

Update 2: first ever House call (get it?????) in the books! It was so sweet. Island belonged to a family of three. We exchanged fruit, took pictures, and I signed a bulletin note using my touch screen. I was floored by how fast they typed and they taught me about the app. ???? pic.twitter.com/KJsI6Gjh9p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Second visit: also lovely!

Of course they’re lovely visits. It’s Animal Crossing.

I love the shirt, by the way.