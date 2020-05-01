Cyberpunk 2077 Gets A R18+ Rating In Australia

Here's the best news to finish the week on: Cyberpunk 2077 has sailed through our classification system unscathed.

Bandai Namco, the local distributors for Cyberpunk 2077 in Australia, and CD Projekt RED have confirmed to outlets today that Cyberpunk 2077 will be sold in Australia unaltered. Kotaku Australia understands that the game has been rated R18+ by the Classification Board, and a listing is supposed to appear on the Classification Board's website later this afternoon.

The rating means that Cyberpunk 2077 won't have to go through the nightmare of patches or reviews, like other games with adult content have faced in the past. Katana Zero, Mother Russia Bleeds, DayZ and We Happy Few have all fallen afoul of Australia's restricted classification guidelines in the past, but despite the heavy mature themes - including suicide, corpses, illicit drug use and getting health back from puffers - CD Projekt's next title won't face any such issues.

Images: Bandai Namco

Cyberpunk 2077 is due for release worldwide on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on September 17. Bring on Night City.

