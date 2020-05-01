Cyberpunk 2077 Gets A R18+ Rating In Australia

Here's the best news to finish the week on: Cyberpunk 2077 has sailed through our classification system unscathed.

Bandai Namco, the local distributors for Cyberpunk 2077 in Australia, and CD Projekt RED have confirmed to outlets today that Cyberpunk 2077 will be sold in Australia unaltered. Kotaku Australia understands that the game has been rated R18+ by the Classification Board, and a listing is supposed to appear on the Classification Board's website later this afternoon.

Surprise surprise: Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be rated R. The developers have submitted the game for classification ratings worldwide, and while Australia hasn't revealed if the game will be permissible for sale here yet, Brazil's official agency has given the game an 18+ tag - and revealed the whole list of details why, including nudity, consumption of illicit drugs, and "intense sexual relations".

The rating means that Cyberpunk 2077 won't have to go through the nightmare of patches or reviews, like other games with adult content have faced in the past. Katana Zero, Mother Russia Bleeds, DayZ and We Happy Few have all fallen afoul of Australia's restricted classification guidelines in the past, but despite the heavy mature themes - including suicide, corpses, illicit drug use and getting health back from puffers - CD Projekt's next title won't face any such issues.

Images: Bandai Namco

Cyberpunk 2077 is due for release worldwide on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on September 17. Bring on Night City.

Comments

  • james_m @james_m

    Not gonna lie...i'm insanely excited about this game. It's even better knowing that we're going to get the same version as the rest of the world!

    0
  • ctrlsaltdelete @ctrlsaltdelete

    If nothing else this seems to demonstrate how wildly their rulings can differ based on essentially the same input. Small indie titles have been refused classification for far less than what was in the gameplay previews alone.

    I'm not saying CP2077 should be refused classification, I don't think it should, but something seems off about this game getting through when a lot of others didn't.

    1
    • Luke @luke

      I think some of the indies get banned by the auto system the review board has. I know Katana Zero initially got banned but got overturned on review, im not too sure about Mother Russia Bleeds, iirc thats still banned.

      Cyberpunk would have gotten banned if it didn't fall within our guidelines however stupid and out of date they are.

      0
  • dazzler @dazzler3622

    Tough question - play this straight away or wait for the next gen upgraded version?

    I'll probably wait and enjoy the upgraded version I think...

    0
    • akeashar @akeashar

      PC for me~ Luckily I think my PC is pretty much good enough to run it.

      0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      Straight away - next gen upgraded version could take a while, and you might as well enjoy it before all the big beats are spoiled. Everyone's gonna go bonkers for this.

      0
    • grunt @grunt

      I'm wondering if it'll be a launch title for the next gen consoles. That would be a reason to jump in early. Though I'm not sure how big a difference we'll see with this one.

      They'll already be doing a 4k version for the PS4 pro and whatever the 4k Xbone was (X or S?) so if you have a later version of either console there might not be a massive difference. Willing to be wrong on that.

      0

