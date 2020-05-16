June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

The Australian Who Brought MicroProse Back From The Dead

Epic Unveils A Graphics Demo 'Running On PS5'

Five Classic Tracks Won't Be In The THPS Remasters

Screenshot: Vicarious Visions, Activision

The first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games were defined as much by their soundtracks as their skating mechanics. So when Activision announced the remasters earlier this week, fans were immediately curious about the status of the iconic tracklist. In speaking with Activision, Kotaku has nailed down exactly the songs you’ll hear in the halfpipe and which will be missing when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches on September 4.

First, the good news: Only five songs didn’t make it into the remasters. The bad news? That small group includes “Bring the Noise,” the iconic collaboration between heavy metal’s Anthrax and hip-hop legends Public Enemy. That was my favourite song, too!

Here’s the full list of tracks that won’t be in the remasters:

  • Suicidal Tendencies - “Cyco Vision”

  • Unsane - “Committed”

  • Anthrax & Public Enemy - “Bring the Noise”

  • The High & Mighty - “B-Boy Document ‘99"

  • Alley Life - “Out With The Old”

All of the other songs you remember made it in.

Jen Oneal, head of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 developer Vicarious Visions, tempered soundtrack expectations during an interview with IGN earlier this week, saying that licensing rights would keep a few of the original tracks from being featured in the remasters.

The situation was further muddied today by the game’s official Spotify playlist, which led to multiple reports of missing tracks that Kotaku has learned will actually be in the game. If you’re a big Evenrude or Speedealer fan, never fear; those classic songs will be in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remasters.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au best-friend-forever command-and-conquer-remastered-collection cyberpunk-2077 desperados-3 destiny-2 disintegration ea feature last-of-us-2 ninjala pokemon-sword-and-shield pokemon-sword-and-shield-isle-of-armor

June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

Even under normal circumstances, June is one of those months that's part of the quieter calendar of gaming. Once E3, and to a smaller degree Computex, is done, the industry settles down for a few weeks, using up annual leave or recouperating before the madness starts back up again in August. This year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the way releases and virtual events have been forced to spread out, that's not happening. June 2020 is absolutely rammed not just with new announcements, but unusually, a ton of new releases too.
au what-are-you-playing-this-weekend

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

For some reason, I've been really into One Must Fall 2097 lately.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles