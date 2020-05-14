Here's Cooling Fan For The Nintendo Switch

The Australian Who Brought MicroProse Back From The Dead

Image: Game Impress Watch

Summers are brutal in Japan. So, here’s a small fan to help Switch owners make them more bearable.

This is the Gamers Mobile Cooler. It’s a small USB-connect fan that purports to pump out cool air that can drop the temp by 13 degrees Celsius (55 degrees Fahrenheit).

Image: Game Impress Watch

As Game Watch Impress notes, the fan can also be used mobile phones. 

Image: Game Impress Watch

For the most part, Japanese summers are humid and gross. Air conditioning might not be the best. This is a silly-looking and strange product, sure, but considering how awful summers in Japan can be, it does make sense.

  sielinth

    doesn't that mean the USB power pack will also need a fan? lol

