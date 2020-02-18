This Vintage Commodore 64 Ad Is Scaring The Crap Out Of Me

What's Happening With That Philosophical, Post-Apocalyptic Aussie RPG

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

Lovely New Nintendo Switch Lite Colour Announced For Japan

Image: Nintendo

Say hello to the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. It might look like a pink Switch Lite, but the colour is actually coral, a pink or red shade of orange named after sea creatures of the same colour.

Living Coral was Pantone’s colour of 2019, which might explain the choice?

Slated for release on March 20 in Japan, it joins turquoise, grey and yellow Nintendo Switch Lites.

In relation to the hardware delays caused by coronavirus, Nintendo announced that the Coral Lites scheduled to go on sale next month were already made in mid-January.

Pre-orders start on March 7. No word yet on an international release.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games

How To Get Fired From EB Games

When I was 17 years old, the coolest thing in the world was to work for EB Games. I want to say that is a hard revelation to admit to, but it really isn’t. When I was 17 years old, video games were everything.
anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles