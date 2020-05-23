What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

The weekend is for a long weekend, which is kind of a ripoff when you have to stay inside but is welcome nonetheless. More time to play video games, I guess!

I’m probably the only person in the world who has never actually played GTA V, which I always flirted with buying on Steam sale but never pulled the trigger on. Editing years of Kotaku’s GTA Online coverage has made me both very curious about it and more than a little scared. Thanks, Epic?

I’m also super excited to check out The Long Dark’s latest update. Gotta stay on brand.

What about you? What are you playing?

Comments

  • ruddaga @ruddaga

    Just installed Maneater. Its time to eat some people.

    0

