What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It's been wet, windy and cold as all buggery for most of the week in Sydney. So even though the isolation lid is starting to lift, it's still a better time than ever for video games, especially with some of the bangers that have dropped lately.

Apart from Minecraft Dungeons, which I want to spend a little bit more time with before rendering a final judgement, this week has been absolutely stacked. The Aussie-made Wildfire, which has been in development for most of the last decade, finally launched this week. I'd never really considered it as a game I'd play in co-op, but the idea of sharing it with a friend is something I wouldn't mind exploring over the weekend.

Mortal Kombat's story is something I've wanted to hit up, so I'll be getting Aftermath at some point. Cut-scenes with RoboCop, surely, have to be fun. And I still want to spend some time working out how the hell F-117A Stealth Fighter is supposed to play on the Switch.

I've seen some footage online, and it's apparently been ported by Retroism, so it's not a thing out of the now-Australian MicroProse.

Sucks that it's not the more modern version of F-117A Stealth Fighter. But hey, it's staggering that the game has been ported at all. Those games used to come with reference cards showing you each of the 74 buttons you could hit on your keyboard to do separate things. Getting that all working on JoyCons is remarkable.

Oh, and I also have to find some time to play Last of Us 2 this weekend. That's a thing now. (Gotta leave the best till last, right?)

What are you playing over the weekend?