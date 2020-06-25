See Games Differently

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Summer Update Will Let You Go Swimming

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: June 25, 2020 at 11:05 pm -
Screenshot: Nintendo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free summer update on July 3 that will add swimming, diving, and a bunch of new furniture to transform your house into a mermaid grotto.

Nintendo revealed the update in a trailer this morning that shows the player diving for treasure and chatting with another villager they find out in the water. According to a press release, some of the stuff you discover underwater will be new sea creature specimens that can be given to Blathers for him to add to the Museum’s collection.

The free update also marks the return of Pascal, the red sea otter philosopher with a taste for scallops. You’ll be able to trade any scallops you find while swimming to him in exchange for new DIY recipes to build some really kitschy mermaid stuff. Gulliver is also washing up on the shore again, this time dressed like a pirate, cause that poor seagull just can’t catch break.

Mostly I’m just excited to finally be able to step off my island’s beach into the beautiful waters surrounding it. It’s summer, and it’s hot, and I need some chill.

This summer update is only the first though. Nintendo says another is on the way in early August.

  • I can’t tell if I like the slow drip of features to keep me coming back for new things, or if I’d rather have all of this in the game from the start.

    • I think it’s a good thing, surprisingly. Usually I’d like as much as possible from the start. I don’t play it but my young son does, he’s now onto Pokemon:Sword and Minecraft, mostly Minecraft. This will likely bring him back to Animal Crossing for a bit, extending the playtime of the 3 of them. I’ve no doubt it’ll be short lived and he’ll be back to Minecraft though.

      But who knows, maybe they did put as much as possible in at release and the swimming thing needed polishing. I heard the code was there but maybe they wanted to add more stuff for Blathers.

