Cutiefly Knows That Amber Is The Colour Of Your Energy

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Cutiefly!
Cutiefly Details
Type: Bug/Fairy
Average Height: 0' 04"
Average Weight: 0.4 lbs
First Added In Generation VII
Cutiefly, take me away to the sky’
I’ve got to tell you something
This Pokemon, I had to put it in a blog
And it goes like
Whoa, Cutiefly can see auras of living beings
Whoa, it uses this to attack and flee
You want to know Cutiefly food
You should know it loves flowers in bloom
And I know I
Whoa, Cutiefly is often attracted to cities
Whoa, cuz cities are filled with happy beings
Whoa, and happy people have auras like flowers and trees
Whoa, so that’s why Cutiefly comes and sees
It flys very far away
To collect nectar and pollen every day
But has to compete with Butterfree
That’s because pollen they need
It just may not seem right
Sometimes you’ve got to fight
Whoa, this bug is super teeny-tiny
Whoa, the smallest bug you’ll ever see
It’s in fact the lightest bug by far
Be careful not hit with your car
And you know that
Whoa
Cutiefly sees auras naturally
Thanks to Bulbapedia for telling me
Whoa
Cutiefly sees auras naturally
Favourite Fan Art
This feels like a photo taken for a Planet Earth: Pokemon Edition documentary and also...someone should make that. Imagine something with the budget of Detective Pikachu but based on Planet Earth. I’d watch that!
Random Facts
-
Yes, I know I cheated on some of the rhymes and structure of the song. I’m no Weird Al. Sorry.
-
No other Pokemon has the same type combination as Cutiefly and its evolution, Ribombee.
-
Cutiefly is the only Pokemon to have inspired a 311 parody song. I assume.
