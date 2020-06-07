Cutiefly Knows That Amber Is The Colour Of Your Energy

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Cutiefly!

Cutiefly Details

Type: Bug/Fairy

Average Height: 0' 04"

Average Weight: 0.4 lbs

First Added In Generation VII

Cutiefly, take me away to the sky’

I’ve got to tell you something

This Pokemon, I had to put it in a blog

And it goes like

Whoa, Cutiefly can see auras of living beings

Whoa, it uses this to attack and flee

You want to know Cutiefly food

You should know it loves flowers in bloom

And I know I

Whoa, Cutiefly is often attracted to cities

Whoa, cuz cities are filled with happy beings

Whoa, and happy people have auras like flowers and trees

Whoa, so that’s why Cutiefly comes and sees

It flys very far away

To collect nectar and pollen every day

But has to compete with Butterfree

That’s because pollen they need

It just may not seem right

Sometimes you’ve got to fight

Whoa, this bug is super teeny-tiny

Whoa, the smallest bug you’ll ever see

It’s in fact the lightest bug by far

Be careful not hit with your car

And you know that

Whoa

Cutiefly sees auras naturally

Thanks to Bulbapedia for telling me

Whoa

Cutiefly sees auras naturally

Favourite Fan Art

Illustration: Tapwing, DeviantArt

This feels like a photo taken for a Planet Earth: Pokemon Edition documentary and also...someone should make that. Imagine something with the budget of Detective Pikachu but based on Planet Earth. I’d watch that!

Random Facts

  • Yes, I know I cheated on some of the rhymes and structure of the song. I’m no Weird Al. Sorry.

  • No other Pokemon has the same type combination as Cutiefly and its evolution, Ribombee.

  • Cutiefly is the only Pokemon to have inspired a 311 parody song. I assume.

Best Comment From Last Week

IT WAS YEARS OLD AND YOU ATE IT??

-duxx

Look, let’s not think about these things ok.

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon

