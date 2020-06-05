Game's $2,200 Limited Edition Includes Full-Size Foosball Table

What would an over-the-top soccer game be without an over-the-top collector’s edition? Bandai Namco has put together several Europe-exclusive packages for the August 28 release of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the largest of which includes a full-size, customisable foosball table.
For the low, low price of €1,989—that’s just over $US2,200 ($3,171) for the Americans among us—the Legend Edition of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions comes bundled with the game, a steelbook case, a collector’s box, embroidered badges, a figurine of main character Tsubasa Ozora, a bunch of downloadable content, a football jersey, and the aforementioned René Pierre foosball table.
It’s normal these days for games to overload players with unnecessary shit, but this is on a whole new level. You have to plan for a foosball table. It’s going to require freaking interior decorating to accommodate. If you have limited space, it’s probably a matter of choosing between foosball, a game that’s only fun for about five minutes, and an essential piece of furniture. If push comes to shove, I guess it could function as a place to hang clothes or even a makeshift toddler bed, which is more than can be said for certain other, pathetically normal-sized limited editions.
Captain Tsubasa originally began its life as a manga series, building a considerable following before making the jump to video games in 1988. Rise of New Champions is the first non-mobile Captain Tsubasa game since 2010, and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks pretty wild. But please, give the above bundle and its potential to ruin your life a second thought before entering those credit card numbers.
