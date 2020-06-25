May’s Top Steam Releases Include Aussie Hit Golf With Your Friends

Steam’s Top Release charts take a look at the most popular releases on the platform every month. It’s a great way to learn about the current cultural zeitgeist around games and what’s popping off for PC audiences.
First up, Steam ranked the month’s top five free-to-play games. Amazon’s team shooter Crucible led the charge in May, following closely by popular Witcher spin-off GWENT.
Here’s every free-to-play title that charted in Steam’s May release rankings:
- Crucible
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Shadow Arena
- Helltaker
- Shop Titans
Many of these games also wound up in the prestigious Top 20 releases overall.
Steam: Top May 2020 Game Releases
Steam’s list of the top most popular game releases this month (paid or unpaid) includes everything from smaller indie adventures to AAA remasters like Mafia III: Definitive Edition.
Making a welcome appearance is fun rouge-like shooter Gunfire Reborn, which Kotaku Australia dived into on a recent stream.
There’s also great local news with Blacklight Interactive’s Golf With Your Friends proving to be a very popular title in May. It’s developed by three-person indie team based out of Brisbane, Australia.
As we all know, Australians make great games — and it’s equally great seeing Aussie teams get the recognition they deserve.
We’ve also got to shout out our New Zealand cousins. Poly Bridge 2, a bridge-building adventure developed by Paekākāriki-based studio Dry Cactus, also made the list.
Beyond those games, there’s a bunch of new multiplayer titles from around the world as well as the new instalment in the Shantae series.
Here’s everything that ranked in Steam’s Top 20 releases for May 2020. (Note they’re ranked by release date, rather than popularity.)
- Shop Titans
- Hydroneer
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor
- Library Of Ruina
- Golf With Your Friends
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Blackthorn Arena
- Crucible
- Total Tank Simulator
- Monster Train
- Observation
- Space Haven
- Gunfire Reborn
- ShellShock Life
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
- Poly Bridge 2
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
In addition to these titles, DLCs for House Flipper, Brawlhalla, Civilization VI, Mortal Kombat 11 and Total War: WARHAMMER II also ranked well.
It’s certainly an eclectic mix of games. It shows off just how diverse and different games can be, from baseball simulators to tank warfare and cutesy kittens with guns. While appearances from AAA studios like 2K Games aren’t surprising, it’s awesome to see indies getting a lot of love too.
