May’s Top Steam Releases Include Aussie Hit Golf With Your Friends

Steam’s Top Release charts take a look at the most popular releases on the platform every month. It’s a great way to learn about the current cultural zeitgeist around games and what’s popping off for PC audiences.

First up, Steam ranked the month’s top five free-to-play games. Amazon’s team shooter Crucible led the charge in May, following closely by popular Witcher spin-off GWENT.

Here’s every free-to-play title that charted in Steam’s May release rankings:

Crucible

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Shadow Arena

Helltaker

Shop Titans

Many of these games also wound up in the prestigious Top 20 releases overall.

Steam: Top May 2020 Game Releases

Steam’s list of the top most popular game releases this month (paid or unpaid) includes everything from smaller indie adventures to AAA remasters like Mafia III: Definitive Edition.

Making a welcome appearance is fun rouge-like shooter Gunfire Reborn, which Kotaku Australia dived into on a recent stream.

There’s also great local news with Blacklight Interactive’s Golf With Your Friends proving to be a very popular title in May. It’s developed by three-person indie team based out of Brisbane, Australia.

As we all know, Australians make great games — and it’s equally great seeing Aussie teams get the recognition they deserve.

READ MORE Every Australian Video Game You Should Keep An Eye On In 2020

We’ve also got to shout out our New Zealand cousins. Poly Bridge 2, a bridge-building adventure developed by Paekākāriki-based studio Dry Cactus, also made the list.

Beyond those games, there’s a bunch of new multiplayer titles from around the world as well as the new instalment in the Shantae series.

Here’s everything that ranked in Steam’s Top 20 releases for May 2020. (Note they’re ranked by release date, rather than popularity.)

Shop Titans

Hydroneer

Deep Rock Galactic

Super Mega Baseball 3

Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor

Library Of Ruina

Golf With Your Friends

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Blackthorn Arena

Crucible

Total Tank Simulator

Monster Train

Observation

Space Haven

Gunfire Reborn

ShellShock Life

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

Poly Bridge 2

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

In addition to these titles, DLCs for House Flipper, Brawlhalla, Civilization VI, Mortal Kombat 11 and Total War: WARHAMMER II also ranked well.

It’s certainly an eclectic mix of games. It shows off just how diverse and different games can be, from baseball simulators to tank warfare and cutesy kittens with guns. While appearances from AAA studios like 2K Games aren’t surprising, it’s awesome to see indies getting a lot of love too.