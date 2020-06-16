See Games Differently

One Piece Fan Fills Home With Awesome Dioramas

1

Brian Ashcraft

Published 13 hours ago: June 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm -
Filed to:anime
japanmangaone piece
Image: ta_shi12, Twitter
Image: ta_shi12, Twitter

One Piece diehard Take World12 has been uploading his awesome do-it-yourself dioramas to showcase his figure collection. The result is way better than simply storing them in acrylic cases.

The dioramas are filled with all sorts of details that help bring the One Piece figures to life.

https://instagram.com/p/B-_wsJ-Fhrw

https://instagram.com/p/B-GCk55lRij

For more, follow Take World on Twitter and Instagram

  • One Piece isn’t my cup of tea, but I’ve been 3D printing myself some video game statues lately and this is just inspiring!

