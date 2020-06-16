One Piece Fan Fills Home With Awesome Dioramas

One Piece diehard Take World12 has been uploading his awesome do-it-yourself dioramas to showcase his figure collection. The result is way better than simply storing them in acrylic cases.

The dioramas are filled with all sorts of details that help bring the One Piece figures to life.

https://instagram.com/p/B-_wsJ-Fhrw

https://instagram.com/p/B-GCk55lRij

For more, follow Take World on Twitter and Instagram.