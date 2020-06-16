One Piece Fan Fills Home With Awesome Dioramas

One Piece diehard Take World12 has been uploading his awesome do-it-yourself dioramas to showcase his figure collection. The result is way better than simply storing them in acrylic cases.
The dioramas are filled with all sorts of details that help bring the One Piece figures to life.
出会いと別れ pic.twitter.com/tj7MfFz7eX
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) February 25, 2020
ワンピースを愛しすぎた結果…
こうなりました。
こんな私ですが
宜しくお願いします♪m(_ _)m#こんな部屋でも引かないよって人RT #ワンピースフィギュアを投稿しよう pic.twitter.com/UjddrInv0r
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) April 7, 2018
久しぶりに作りました。
スタンピードを載せときます。 pic.twitter.com/WQ0Wsqtq9x
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) May 16, 2020
エース
『仲間達は逃がしてもらう…
その代わり俺は逃げねェ！！！』
白ひげ
『ハナッタレが生意気な！！』#ワンピース好きな人RT pic.twitter.com/WtjJjiYXoC
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) January 3, 2019
令和れいわ
どうら私の『レイ』が使われた様だな
くっそォ～！
『ルフィ和』が良かったのに…
・・・・#令和#新元号 pic.twitter.com/LgNaVAcWKD
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) April 1, 2019
外出自粛 pic.twitter.com/OOodSTV9y3
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) March 29, 2020
やっぱり新しいフィギュアが
良く見えるね。(´ー｀A;) pic.twitter.com/H0vO0WUWbh
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) January 28, 2019
パンクハザード pic.twitter.com/zjeSfUrcb1
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) March 21, 2019
ブォォォォォ！！！！ pic.twitter.com/8YhUzaVxAq
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) November 25, 2018
ワノ国…
ってか正月みたいなディスプレイ pic.twitter.com/iwRDEWv9m9
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) February 15, 2020
悲しみもあるだろうけど
ワクワクが止まらん(;´Д`)ﾊｧﾊｧ#今週のワンピ pic.twitter.com/99TzxyIhyB
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) June 8, 2020
お花見の季節だね♪ pic.twitter.com/AMbd57Plom
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) April 5, 2019
トレジャーハンターディスプレイ♪
私の遊び心が４ヶ所あります。
分かるかな？w#ワンピースフィギュアを投稿しよう pic.twitter.com/zRT0EMnTGf
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) January 30, 2019
ドレスローザのディスプレイ
頑張って作りました！
少しでも皆にワンピースフィギュアの
カッコ良さを理解して欲しいので
拡散希望です。m(_ _)m#拡散希望 #ワンピースフィギュア pic.twitter.com/NmNd6kYKOe
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) February 20, 2019
カタクリおめでとう♪
年末の一番くじは
お手柔らかにお願いしますよwww#カタクリ誕生祭2018 pic.twitter.com/4fGaPLBUTZ
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) November 25, 2018
マリンフォードの回想シーン#ワンピースフィギュアを投稿しよう pic.twitter.com/c5xQZSSdWP
— take world12 (@ta_shi12) April 21, 2019
View this post on Instagram
スリラーバーク
View this post on Instagram
ギア４ルフィVSドフラミンゴ
View this post on Instagram
ゾロVSピーカ
View this post on Instagram
サンジが喜ぶディスプレイ
https://instagram.com/p/B-_wsJ-Fhrw
https://instagram.com/p/B-GCk55lRij