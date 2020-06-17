See Games Differently

The Grounded Demo Is At Its Best When You Leave The Beaten Path

1

Ian Walker

Published 14 hours ago: June 18, 2020 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:demo
early accessgroundedobsidianobsidian entertainmentsteamtrial
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment’s next game, the miniaturized adventure Grounded, received a demo on Steam yesterday. It’s a fun game, if a little constrained by the preview’s 30-minute time limit. Players looking to get the most out of their time with the demo would probably do well to just ignore the story missions altogether.

Grounded opens with the character of your choice waking up in a cave. I chose Hoops, the spunky Punky Brewster type who constantly refers to herself in the third-person, and never regretted it. As you explore the cave, you realise it’s actually just a small hole in a backyard, made huge by your character’s tiny size. After learning how to run and jump and all those normal video game things, you’re set free in a living ecosystem that includes various types of plants and wildlife like ants, ladybugs, and (gulp) spiders.

The first place you’ll want to stop in Grounded is a small tent that includes a high-tech analyser. Putting crafting materials you’ve picked up along the way — rocks, twigs, sap, and the like — into the analyser fills up your crafting menu with recipes for tools and building materials. Rocks, for example, can be combined with plant fibres and sprigs to make an axe, a hammer, and a spear, all of which are useful in foraging for more supplies and defending yourself. After getting details on three items from the analyser, however, you’ll need to wait for the machinery to recharge, which causes more friction with the demo’s 30-minute time limit.

My first encounter with a spider was not a profile in courage. (Gif: Obsidian Entertainment, Kotaku)

From there, you should really just ignore the story missions altogether. Those goals in the upper-right corner are only there to distract you from your main objective, which is to experience as much of Grounded as you can in just half an hour. What little story there is at the moment doesn’t even teach you anything apart from “torches help in the dark,” which, duh. It eats up the limited time the demo allows you to explore. And that should be your main focus, because this world is too gorgeous and full of life to miss out on.

Grounded shows a lot of potential despite being pretty feature-poor in its current state. The aesthetics specifically are on point. The sense of scale I felt every time I came face to face with a giant soda can or bucket is both whimsical and terrifying. That said, the crafting system could be a little more engaging — it’s not fun mindlessly clicking through menus until you find what you want — and there isn’t really much to do apart from gawk at your surroundings and avoid spiders. I’m looking forward to playing around with a fuller version of Grounded when it enters early access next month.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I know this is an old story now, but why did you let him say “games are much more expensive now” without calling it out?

    Games are not more expensive “now”. Even without defining the “then”, games are cheaper now, because the dollar value of a AAA game has been more-or-less the same for decades.

    Undiscounted, new release games have cost between $80 and $120 since as early as 1990. The only games I can recall being consistently more expensive were the first run of Super Nintendo titles (up to $150 IIRC?) and of course the Neo Geo cartridges.

    Wing Commander 2 was the first game I lusted after from a shop, and in 1991 it was an utterly unattainable (for a 13 year-old) $80. Adjusted for inflation, that’s $155. I can even remember the style of how the “$80” was scrawled cruelly on a blank white sticker in black pen and then gummed crookedly to the game box…

    The first game I personally bought was was Dune II in 1993, and it cost me $89.95. Plug $89.95 into an inflation calculation and in 2019 that’s $169. A HUNDRED AND SIXTY-NINE DOLLARS.

    Games are approximately half as expensive as they were when the first dedicated games stores opened in Australia in the early 1990s.

    Everyone always forgets inflation. Even in periods of low inflation: I paid $89 for BOTW at launch in 2017. That’s $92.16 in 2019. BOTW can be purchased almost everywhere for $69 today.

    As for the consoles themselves, the PS2 launched in Australia at $800 in 2000. The inflation-adjusted cost for 2019? $1288.56.

    My PS3 cost me $999.95 in 2007 – $1309.29 in 2019.

    Big W will sell me a PS4 Pro today for $559.

    If the dollar cost of a new game stays the same over time, that means the cost of a new game is falling. A $90 game in the 1990s is much more expensive than a $90 game in the 2010s.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.